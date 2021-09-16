WC women offensive in win at Earlham

RICHMOND, Ind. – The Wilmington College women’s soccer team, which had scored three goals in its first five games, exploded for three first-half goals in a 3-0 shutout win at Earlham College in the Quaker Bowl Rivalry game Wednesday afternoon.

After the Hustlin’ Quakers of Earlham fired the game’s first shot in the fourth minute, a fifth-minute shot off the foot of Maddie Scott sailed wide left. Two minutes later, however, the Centerville High School graduate scored the game’s first goal as she took a pass from Jenna Victor and netted her second of the season.

In the 19th minute, Tiffany Hayes doubled the visitors’ lead by scoring her first goal of the year unassisted.

Trailing 2-0, Earlham’s Quinn Doden fired a shot in the 23rd minute, but Lauren Galloway was up to the task, making the save. The Fightin’ Quakers answered with two consecutive corner kicks that resulted in Scott nearly scoring her second goal of the game, but it was saved off the line by an Earlham defender. A minute later, however, Elizabeth Matthews found Ema Menges for what proved to be the game’s final goal in the 36th minute.

Galloway picked up her first victory of the season, a shutout no less, but stopping all four shots on target. Becca Hancock dipped to 0-2-0 on the year after allowing three goals on 10 shots on goal. In total, the visitors held a 16-14 edge in shots and a 5-4 margin in corner kicks.

Wilmington (1-4-1) heads to the College of Wooster 1 p.m. Saturday.