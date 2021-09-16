Massie ends brief skid with win over Blanchester

BLANCHESTER — Clinton-Massie ended a two-match losing streak with a 25-22, 28-26, 25-22 win Wednesday over Blanchester.

“Really nice to get a win on the road after losing against Batavia,” CM coach Emilie Fisher said. “I have to give credit to Blanchester, they were a very scrappy team and did not give up throughout the entire match. I was really pleased to see the front row step up in a big way against Blanchester.”

Fisher said Laila Davis, Mack Peters, Alaina Bayless and Kinsey Beam combined for 11 blocks, “most we have had in a match all season,” she said.

“We made adjustments, ran our plays and attacked every ball like we know how to,” said Fisher. “But of course, none of that is possible without good passes. Holly Young had a really nice match, she led the way with 23 digs.”

Beam had an ace, 10 digs, five kills and two blocks. Davis had an ace, five digs, a kill and four blocks. Peters finished with two kills, an assist and three blocks. Bayless contributed two kills, three digs and two blocks.

Natalee Hillman had three aces, 16 digs, three kills and eight assists. Olivia Ward had an ace, eight digs and an assist. Maddie Phipps chipped in with three digs. Young also had two aces and a kill. Maddie Ward had an ace, a dig and six assists. Breckin Harner had two digs and five kills.