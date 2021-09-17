Blan JV rallies from 15-1 deficit to beat CM volleyball

The Blanchester reserve volleyball team defeated Clinton-Massie 26-24, 25-21 Wednesday in non-league action.

Blanchester trailed 15-1 in the second set before rallying for the win. Coach Rick Seeling said his team didn’t quit and it was a remarkable comeback.

Madison Winemiller and Sarah Pell had 10 points and three aces each. Winemiller added 11 assists and Pell had five kills.

Tamaira Stewart totaled eight points and four kills. Alaina Davenport had three points and two kills. Kylee Ham and Audri Byrom had two points each.