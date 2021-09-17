Week 5 Final: Edgewood 42 Wilmington 7

TRENTON — Edgewood overpowered Wilmington in all phases Friday night and rolled to a 42-7 win at Kumler Field.

The Hurricane was never in it. Edgewood’s defense held Wilmington in check the first half. Despite the return of quarterback Cameron McEvoy, WHS could muster just 20 yards total offense until Shane McEvoy’s 35 yard run on the final play of the half.

The WHS defense had no answer for the hard-charging Cougars. Edgewood broke tackles on seemingly every play. EHS had 275 yards on a tidy 26 offensive scrimmage snaps in the first half.

Wilmington, who had not been shutout on offense since the 2018 season finale, avoided the whitewashing when Josh Snell scored from two yards out with 3:51 to go.

One of the few wow moments for the Hurricane was a kickoff touchback by Parker Henry from his own 25. The kickoff came after WHS was penalized 15 yards on the extra point.

SUMMARY

September 17, 2021

@Kumler Field

Edgewood Middle School

Edgewood 42 Wilmington 7

Scoring

W^0^0^0^7^^7

E^7^21^14^0^^42

First Quarter

E: Tavionne Crosby 2 yard run, David Rumpler PAT, 5:39

Second Quarter

E: Jake Valerio 20 yard run, David Rumpler PAT, 11:54

E: Tavionne Crosby 30 yard run, David Rumpler PAT, 4:55

E: Braedan Sullivan 52 yard pass from Eli Jones, David Rumpler PAT, 2:39

Third Quarter

E: Jaquan Dailey 8 yard run, David Rumpler PAT, 8:18

E: Xander Began 8 yard run, David Rumpler PAT, 4:19

Fourth Quarter

W: Josh Snell 2 yard run, Parker Henry PAT, 3:51

By Mark Huber

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports

