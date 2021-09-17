Week 5 Final: Clinton-Massie 42 Harrison 10

HARRISON – Carter Euton’s pick six on Harrison’s first play of the game was the snowflake that led to a snowball and then an avalanche of Clinton-Massie points in a 42-10 victory at Division II Harrison Friday.

After the teams traded interceptions, the latter giving Harrison the ball at Massie’s 15, the Wildcats (1-3) turned the ball over on downs.

Massie (3-1) then marched 85 yards on eight plays to go up 14-0 in the last minute of the opening period. Carter Frank crossed the goal line from four yards out. He also had a 48-yard run to the Harrison 15 earlier in that drive.

After another turnover on downs for Harrison, this time on its 28, Massie hit paydirt again. Van Hoose notched his second score of the second quarter on a 12-yard run.

Harrison finally dented the scoreboard on with a 20-yard field goal at the end of an 18-play, 79-yard drive to make it 21-3. Clinton-Massie face mask and holding penalties helped sustain Harrison’s drive.

The Falcons answered with 66-yard drive in 106 seconds to lead 28-3, a margin they would take into the intermission.

It didn’t take long for the Falcons to score to start the second half, either. Massie recovered Harrison’s onside kick at the Harrison 49 and needed just three plays to score. Frank covered the final 34 yards.

Harrison’s first drive of the second half ended in downs at midfield. A five- and 45-yard run later by Van Hoose forced a running clock with a 42-3 cushion with 6:10 left in third quarter.

Harrison tacked on a late TD to set the final margin.

Massie begins league play Sept. 24 at Goshen.

SUMMARY

CM – 14 14 14 0 – 42

HHS – 0 3 0 7 – 10

First Quarter

CM – Euton 35 INT (McGuinness kick), 11:51.

CM – Frank 4 run (McGuinness kick). :48

Second Quarter

CM – Van Hoose 12 run (McGuinness kick), 10:01.

HHS – Swope 20 FG, 3:44.

CM – Van Hoose 2 run (McGuinness kick), 1:33.

Third Quarter

CM – Frank 34 run (McGuinness kick), 10:40.

CM – Van Hoose 45 run (McGuinness kick), 6:10.

Fourth Quarter

HHS – Metcalf 5 run (Swope kick). 3:51.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING – Clinton-Massie Frank 8-114, Van Hoose 11-109, Trampler 4-27, Maple 3-25, Hunter 2-7, McDowell 4-6. Total 32-288. Harrison Metcalf 16-59, Young 10-46, Moore 3-(-4), Nieman 2-(-5), Hering 1-1. Total 32-97.

PASSING – Clinton-Massie Zantene 1-2-1 31. Harrison Nieman 9-20 100. Young 4-9-2. Total 13-29-2 168.

RECEIVING – Clinton-Massie Frank 1-31. Harrison Combs 6-50, Blank 6-113, Young 1-5.

By Shawn Robinson WNJ Sports Writer

Shawn Robinson covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @twinzdad01.

