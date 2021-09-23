Bryant leads Hurricane to 3-1 win over Bulldogs

The Wilmington High School volleyball team defeated Batavia 25-16, 25-23, 20-25, 25-13 Tuesday night in SBAAC American Division play at Fred Summers Court.

Brynn Bryant had 22 kills and just four errors for the Hurricane in the win. She also had 14 assists, 19 digs and a block.

Caroline Diels had 31 set assists to go along with 11 kills, two aces, 10 digs and a block.

Ashley Delph had two kills and three blocks. Sydney McCord had nine kills, five aces, and a block. Banesa Morales finished with four kills, two aces and 13 digs. Jena Rhoads had three assists, two aces and a team-best 21 digs. Lisbon Smith chipped in with seven kills, an ace and 14 digs.