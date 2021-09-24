EC freshmen defeat WHS volleyball in 2

WILMINGTON — The East Clinton freshman volleyball team defeated Wilmington 25-15, 25-15 Thursday.

“Playing bigger schools this season has pushed the girls to play at a higher level,” EC coach Angie Collom said. “They have learned to play in new positions, transition in systems and play with confidence.”

Taylor Barton had five aces, two good passes and two digs. Sydney Beiting had seven good passes, a dig and an assist. Hadlie Clark finished with three aces, four good passes and four kills. Ave Mess chipped in an ace, a good pass, five assists and two kills. Chloe Scott had eight kills, two blocks and two aces. Makayla Seaman had an ace, two good passes, three assists and six kills.