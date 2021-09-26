WC volleyball gets back on winning track at Defiance

DEFIANCE — The Wilmington College volleyball team got back in the win column with a 3-1 victory at Defiance College on Saturday afternoon. The win gave the Fightin’ Quakers a season sweep of the Yellow Jackets.

In set one, Defiance jumped out to a 10-5 advantage, but a long service run from Andie Dolven tied up the set and Trinity VanDusen served six straight time to put WC within a couple points of the set. Consecutive kills from Christina Yarian followed, giving the visitors the first set victory. In total, Wilmington hit a blistering .400 clip in the first set. Defiance’s Hope Yost returned the favor in set two serving five straight points with the set tied 20-20.

The Quakers wouldn’t be denied their first road win of the season, however, grinding out a set three victory after both teams hit a negative attack percentage. Determined to close out the match in four sets, Wilmington build a 15-4 advantage off big service runs from Dolven and Macee Hamilton. Defiance would get within two points (21-19), but the Quakers closed out the match with a kill from Sydney Geibel.

Geibel finished with a match-high 13 kills while Shelby Stoops had nine and Victoria Long eight. Dolven dished out 32 assists while Blake O’Brien and Geibel had 30 and 29 digs respectively.

The Yellow Jacket duo of Jamia Murray and Mackenzie Benham had a dozen kills each.

Wilmington (3-12) returns to the court on Wednesday for a tri-match at Central State University.