Muskies reel in Quakers, win OAC football game 62-14

ZANESVILLE — Muskingum University kept the chains moving and punted just once in a 62-14 victory over the Wilmington College football team in Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) action from Zanesville High School on Saturday afternoon.

The Fighting Muskies took the opening kickoff and drove it into the red zone. The Fightin’ Quakers’ defense stood tall, however, as Kaleb Easley sacked Jordan Garrett on 3rd-and-goal. The special teams unit kept the hosts off the scoreboard as Hunter Albers’ 33-yard field goal attempt was blocked.

A three-and-out followed, and Muskingum drove into the red zone once again, this time scoring on a 16-yard touchdown pass from Garrett to Gannon Unger. Once again, however, the kicking game failed as Quentin David blocked the extra point.

Trialing 6-0, it was Wilmington’s turn to move the chains. First-year starting quarterback Derek Larimer connected with Gavin Foushee on 3rd-and-16. Foushee made a man miss and scampered down the sideline and was tripped up just short of pay dirt. The play, in total, tallied 69 yards. Two plays later, Larimer ran it in from one yard out, giving Wilmington a 7-6 lead.

Muskingum’s offense couldn’t be stopped, however, as the Muskies scored seven straight touchdown drives, in part due converting 12-of-16 third down conversions. Wilmington’s final touchdown came on an 87-yard kickoff return from senior Ameer Jackson.

Muskingum finished with 555 total yards of offense including 320 through the air and 235 on the ground. Wilmington, plagued by four turnovers, finished with 379 total yards, 202 of which were through the air and 179 on the ground.

Garrett finished 16-of-24 for 292 yards and four touchdowns, all in the first half. Donny Wilkinson was the Muskies’ leading rusher, carrying 19 times for 85 yards. A trio of Muskingum wide receivers – Ja’Lin Goodman, Unger and Travis Robertson – all hauled in four passes and one touchdown.

For Wilmington, Larimer completed 14-of-22 passes for 164 yards with two interceptions while Dallas Rawlings was the team’s top rusher, carrying 13 times for 69 yards for an average of 5.3 yards per game. Foushee and Itika Wynn Jr. both tallied over 60 yards receiving.

Defensively, Tre’Quez Parks led all players with 15 tackles while Eli Berner had 10 including two for loss. Kaleb Easley had the team’s lone sack. Brian Brown had eight tackles and a pass breakup to lead Muskingum’s defense.

Wilmington (0-3, 0-2 OAC) have a week off before hosting the University of Mount Union on Oct. 9.