BHS, EC girls golf seasons end at sectional

XENIA — Blanchester and East Clinton finished their girls golf seasons Monday in the Division II Sectional tournament at WGC Golf Course.

Regan Grogg of Blanchester had the low round among county golfers, posting 50-57 for 107 and finished 17th overall. Zoey Hupp of BHS was next with 128 (59-69).

“I was really pleased with the way the girls played today,” BHS head coach Jamey Grogg said. “They each showed some toughness and determination as they worked their way around the course and they played well in stretches, but came up short of advancing on to districts. I also want to congratulate Zoey on scoring her first ever birdie in match play on hole No.2.

“For Regan, this ends her golfing career at Blanchester. As her coach and father, it has been such a joy to get to share this entire experience with her the last four years and I will definitely miss her next season. But, even though I will no longer be her coach, I know we will still be spending time together on the golf course.”

For East Clinton, Kamille Helsel had a 139 (64-75). Madison Frazer was next with 145 (73-72) while Gretchen Boggs had 150 (78-72) and August Morgan was next.

Alter won the sectional with Chaminade-Julienne, Southeastern and Carlisle also qualifying for next week’s district tournament.

Grace Strickland of CJ had a 77 and was sectional medalist.

Tanisha Palleria of the Miami Valley School, Kerigan Calhoun of Tipp City Bethel, Taylor Rausch of Mechanicsburg and Lekha Choudary of MVS advanced to the district as individuals