Seniors go out winners as WHS tops Trace 4-1

WILMINGTON — Three seniors won their matches Wednesday as Wilmington defeated Miami Trace 4-1 in non-league tennis on the WHS courts.

On Senior Night, Claire Burns, Jenna Taylor and Rory Housh posted win in their final match on the home court. The other senior Avni Patel was out with an injury.

“This against a team that won our invitational last month, showing how much this team continues to improve each week,” WHS head coach Doug Cooper said.

Now to celebrate Homecoming with a well-deserved night off for the parade tomorrow night,” Cooper said. “So fitting these seniors went out with a win on their last match on our courts.”

SUMMARY

September 29, 2021

@Wilmington High School

Wilmington 4 Miami Trace 1

Singles

1: Claire Burns def Riley Cruea 6-0, 6-0

2: Jenna Taylor def Alex King 6-1, 7-6 (7-3)

3: Chandni Sharma was def by Brooklyn Riggs 4-6, 3-6

Doubles

1: Cary Holliday, Layna Holmes def Kendall Elliott, Jenna Goddard 7-5, 6-3

2: Reagan Henry, Rory Housh def Jacinda Pettit-Dinardo, Audrie Musser 6-2, 6-2

Exhibition

1: Josie Heys def Abbie Steele 6-1, 6-1