BHS tennis posts record 16th win at Middletown

MIDDLETOWN — With a 4-1 win over Middletown, the 2021 Blanchester High School tennis team won its school record 16th match of the season Wednesday in non-league action.

The 16 wins tops last season’s mark of 15-2.

Annie Trovillo won her 70th career match in the victory.

“It was a positive day,” BHS coach Matt Sexton said. “Annie played dominant tennis. Rianna (Mueller) was very god. She played very steady. Leah (Boegeman) made a nice comeback after a slow start. Maddy (Coyle) and Grace (Irwin) got to play together and played well. Second doubles (Maggie Caldwell, Abbey Irwin) played against a girl who is playing first singles in the GMC tournament, so that’s not a bad result.”

BHS plays at Western Brown 4 p.m. Tuesday.

SUMMARY

Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

At Middletown High School

Blanchester 4, Middletown 1

Records: Blanchester 16-2, Middletown 2-17

Singles

1: Annie Trovillo (B) d. Madison Lewis 6-0, 6-1

2: Rianna Mueller (B) d. Lindsay Isenburg 6-2, 6-2

3: Leah Boegeman (B) d. Molly Murphy 5-7, 6-2, [10-8]

Doubles

1: Maddy Coyle, Grace Irwin (B) d. Mary Fletcher, Leslie Reyes 6-2, 6-1

2: Nora McGuffey, Ahjonni Richardson (M) d. Maggie Caldwell, Abbey Irwin 7-6(6), 7-5