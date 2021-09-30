8 straight win for WHS volleyball

Wilmington routed Clermont Northeastern 25-20, 25-16, 25-16 for its eighth straight win Thursday at Fred Summers Court.

The non-league win puts the Hurricane at 12-2 on the year. The Rockets are 10-8 and have lost four of their last five matches.

Taija Walker had a block in the win while Lisbon Smith finished with two aces, five digs and a block. Jena Rhoads finished with two assists, an ace and 11 digs. Lexus Reiley had two kills.

Kayla O’Dell totaled two digs while Banesa Morales had four kills, two aces, 14 digs and a block. Sydney McCord had five kills, an ace and three blocks. Ashley Delph had three kills and a dig.

Caroline Diels had nine kills, 14 assists, two aces and 11 digs. Maliyah Burris had two kills and a dig. Brynn Bryant had four kills, 11 assists, three aces and three digs.