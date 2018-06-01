Australian Smith stages another 67 at US Women’s Open

Sarah Jane Smith, of Australia, and her caddie husband, Duane Smith, talks about her tee shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at Shoal Creek, Friday, June 1, 2018, in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Sarah Jane Smith, of Australia, tees off on the 18th hole during the second round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at Shoal Creek, Friday, June 1, 2018, in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Linn Grant, of Sweden, prepares to putt on the ninth hole during the second round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at Shoal Creek, Friday, June 1, 2018, in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Sarah Jane Smith extended her lead at the U.S. Women’s Open to four strokes after a second straight 5-under 67 Friday at Shoal Creek.
The Australian got her round in before a 2-hour, 49-minute weather delay. The second round will be completed on Saturday with the low 60 scorers plus ties making the cut.
Smith opened the day in a three-way tie atop the leaderboard with Thailand’s Ariya Jutanugarn and Korean Jeongeun Lee. She’s at 10-under 134 heading into the weekend after failing to make the cut in five of her previous six U.S. Women’s Open tries.
Jutanugarn had an opening birdie to move to 6 under through eight holes. Lee fell back to 2 under with a second-day 75. Korean-born Su-Hyun Oh shot 68 and is also 6 under.
