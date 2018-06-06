Junior golf clinic June 11-13 at Elks 797 Golf Club

A junior golf clinic will be held Monday through Wednesday at the Elks 797 Golf Club.

The clinic is for anyone in first grade through high school. High school students will get on-course experience in scramble and league play formats.

Cost is $25 per golfer. The clinic runs 9 to 11 a.m. each day.

Clinic instructors are Randall Davis, Elks 797 general manager; Andy Copeland, Clinton-Massie boys golf coach for more than 30 years; Gary Stover, former collegiate golfer who earned All-Ohio Athletic Conference honors; and Tim McGraw, the current Clinton-Massie girls golf coach.

For more information or to sign-up call the Elks 797 Golf Course at 382-2666.

