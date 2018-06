Conditioning for the Wilmington High School cross country program is underway.

Runners and coaches meet 8:30 a.m. in front of Hermann Court on the Wilmington College campus. Conditioning sessions run from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Mondays through Fridays.

The conditioning is open to all boys and girls going in to grades 7-12.

