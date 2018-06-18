County trio in 2018 Ohio Valley Hoops Classic

With a trio of Clinton County teams on the docket, the schedule for the 2018 Ohio Valley Hoops Classic basketball event has been released. The games will be played Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 at Hillsboro High School, according to an OVHC press release.

Wilmington will meet former South Central Ohio League foe Hillsboro at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30 and East Clinton takes on former SCOL rival McClain at 9 p.m. Nov. 30.

On Saturday, Blanchester will play Beechwood (Ky.) at 3:20 p.m.

Other highlights to the event include a weekend opening contest between Dayton Dunbar and Lakota East on Friday.

On Dec. 1, a couple of Division I college plays square off when Xenia and Xavier commit Samari Curtis face Walton Verona and 6-9 Deionte Miles.

Defending state champion Cincinnati Moeller plays at 1:40 p.m. against Lexington Bryan Station, a perennial powerhouse in Kentucky.

Sidney and Mason will close the event with an 8 p.m. tipoff on Dec. 1.

