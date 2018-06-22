County trio in state underclassman softball tournament

A trio of Clinton County high school softball players were members of the Southwest District team in the Ohio High School Fast-Pitch Softball Coaches Association underclassman tournament June 18-19 at Pickerington Central High School.

Clinton-Massie’s Lindsey Carter and Wilmington’s Harlie Bickett and Olivia Veidt helped the area’s district all-star squad post three wins in four completed games. One game in the round-robin event was suspended by weather.

The Southwest squad defeated Southeast, East and Northwest district teams and lost to the Northeast district team. The game against the Central district team was suspended by weather.

Other players on the team were Ellie Caldwell from Anderson, Michaela Cassidy from Oak Hills, Cassidy Hudson and Abby Niehaus from Lakota East, Randi Holder from Bellbrook, Brooklynn Linneman from Taylor, Hannah Wright from Miamisburg, Casey Kemp and Alivia Conte from Little Miami, Jane Kronenberger from Ursuline Academy, Alyssa Medina from Kings, Taryn Freer from Springfield, Arianna Layne from Middletown, Taylor Owens from Loveland, Lexi Wallace from Western Brown, Corinn Siefring from Tippecanoe and Sara Fields from Badin.

Clinton-Massie High School softball player Lindsey Carter. The 2018 Ohio Underclass Fast-Pitch Tournament All-Southwest District team. Wilmington High School softball players Harlie Bickett and Olivia Veidt.