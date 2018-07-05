8-under 27 wins outing at Elks 797 GC

The team of Dick Mitchener, Kolten Dillon, Bill Ross and Clarence Cross had an 8-under 27 Thursday and won the Community Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Club.

The winners had birdies on Nos. 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9.

The rest of the field:

• 28: Don Sicurella, Mike Anderson, Gary Defayette, Rodney Williams, Gerry Marcum.

• 30: Gary Bishop, Herb Johnson, Gerry Schultz, Eric Keltner.

• 30: Gary Newbry, Gary Vance, Denny Kruszka, Rocky Long.

• 31: Heather Fryman, Jeff Fryman, Harold Anderson, Pete Fentress.

• 31: Kenny Hill, Jon Hill, Ben Hill, Kathy Keltner.