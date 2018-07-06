23 harness races over two days at fair

Two days of harness racing are on the card for the grandstand at the Clinton County Fair.

Post-time for races on both Sunday and Monday is scheduled for 4 p.m.

On Sunday, the Hagemeyer Memorial Race will be the fourth race in honor of the contribution to the standardbred horse industry from Maynard and Stella Hagemeyer, both of whom have passed away since last year’s fair.

Several horses either county-owned or stabled at the fairgrounds barns will be competing Sunday and Monday.

On Sunday, Uftrumpalltheway and Rockys Wedding in the first race, Forgotten Treasure in the third race, East Beach and Big See in the fifth race, Cg’s Boy Toy in the eighth race and Pacin To Paydaze in the 12th race are locally-owned or fairgrounds-stabled horses.

On Monday, Rainbow Magic in the first race, Dontforgetyourluck in the fourth race and Betty’s Legacy in the fifth race have local ties.

There are 12 races scheduled for Sunday and 11 scheduled for Monday.

Hunter’s Dutchboy, Dark Ruler, and Rose Run Spencer during a race at last year’s Clinton County Fair. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/07/web1_Race10Sunday.jpg Hunter’s Dutchboy, Dark Ruler, and Rose Run Spencer during a race at last year’s Clinton County Fair. News Journal File Photo