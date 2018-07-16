Hoofless Derby 5k set for August 11

The Clinton Memorial Hospital Hoofless Derby 5k race will be held Aug. 11 at the World Equestrian Center, 4095 state Route 730.

The 5k race will begin at 7 a.m. The kid’s quarter mile run is set to start at 8 a.m. Cost to enter the 5k is $30 per runner. The cost to enter the kid’s run is $10.

To enter, visit the website at www.runsignup.com. Registration closes Aug. 9.

All proceeds will benefit the Wilmington High School cross country program.

Packet pickup is 6 to 8 p.m. in the Paddock Club at the World Equestrian Center. Live music by Michael Rotundo will be 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. A pasta dinner is being served. Cost is $10.

The race will feature an optional water slide at the finish line. Post-race beverages and breakfast. Kona Ice will be free of charge for all participants.

T-shirts will be given to all those who compete in the 5k run. Kid’s run participants will receive a plushie Sandy Bottoms, the race’s official mascot.

Each entry will have $5 put into a drawing to be held at the Tribute Equine Nutrition Grand Prix, which begins at 3 p.m. Three winners will be drawn by runner numbers. Must be present to collect prize.

Runner packets will include coupons to local businesses.

Three rings of competition along with the Tribute Equine Nutrition Grand Prix will be contested throughout the day at the World Equestrian Center.

Dr. Nicole Goddard of Beacon Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine will serve as the official race physician and will be speaking on the importance of cross training for injury prevention 8:30 a.m. race day in the Paddock Club.

Dr. Eric Mersch of Rohlfs Chiropractic Care will offer sports stretching before and after the race in the Paddock Club.