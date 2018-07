More than 30 athletes were on hand at the Lil ‘Cane youth volleyball camp this week at Fred Summers Court in the Rodger O. Borror Middle School. The camp was under the director of Jenna Persinger, who is in her first year as the Wilmington High School volleyball coach. Former coaches and players as well as current players participated as camp instructors.

