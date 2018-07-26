7-under wins Community outing at Elks 797 GC

The team of Dick Mitchener, Bill Ross and Clarence Cross won the weekly Community Golf League outing Thursday at the Elks 797 Golf Club.

The winners had birdies on Nos. 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15 and 17.

The rest of the field:

• 30: Dave Buchwalter, Fred Stern Denny Kruszka.

• 31: Kathy Keltner, Eric Keltner, Kenny Hill, Keith Hill.

• 31: Doggie Anderson, Bernie Rosenow, Rusty Smethwick, Steve Olinger.

• 32: Fred Blake, Al Hardy, French Hatfield, Jim Luck.

• 34: Gary Newbry, Gerry Marcum, David Doyle, Don Sicurella.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/07/web1_golfgraphic-9.jpg