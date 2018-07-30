QB RV: Mayfield, Browns quarterbacks hanging out in camper

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland’s quarterbacks are “camping” at training camp.

And Baker Mayfield is paying for it.

The Browns QBs are hanging out between practices in an RV equipped with a TV and other amenities being financed by Mayfield, the Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 NFL draft pick who has quickly learned that being a rookie comes with obligations.

The idea for the QB clubhouse came from veteran Drew Stanton, who previously had a camper when he played for Detroit.

“I don’t think Baker thought I was serious at first,” Stanton said Saturday before practice. “Tyrod (Taylor) , when I start getting on my rants in the (quarterback meeting) room sometimes he just kind of starts looking down at his paper because he doesn’t want to hear what’s coming out of my mouth next. But when Baker figured it out, he did a really good job with it and it’s exactly what we needed.”

The 30-foot-long camper is parked in the player’s lot just outside the team’s headquarters. It’s an oasis for the Browns’ QBs during long days filled with meetings, film sessions, weightlifting and outdoor workouts.

“It’s just some place that you can go,” Stanton said. “You can get out of these four walls that start to close in on you after a period of time. There’s no secret meetings or anything going on. It’s not like excluding anybody. Everybody’s welcome. It’s just a place to go unwind, get away from here for the time period that we have off and just nothing more, nothing less.”

Browns left guard Joel Bitonio joked that he’s looking forward to visiting the QB’s private, four-wheeled lair.

“I might have a password or VIP access,” he said. “Drew Stanton has given me the green light. I haven’t actually made it in yet, but it’s my goal this next week, so if I get in, I might spill the beans or something.”

Stanton said Bitonio — and some select other — can visit whenever they want.

“Any offensive lineman that’s protecting us has VIP access,” he cracked.

Stanton said the best thing about the camper is that it’s a good place for an afternoon nap.

“We’ve got those beds back there (the field house), but there’s 30 beds and 90 guys. You do the math,” Stanton said. “The odds aren’t in your favor, but the RV is right next door. It’s got a TV in it. Supposedly we’re going to try and get some video games in there. But it’s literally just a way to get out of this building to go get your mind away from football and do whatever you need to do to get ready for practice.”

___

