Jamboree scrimmage, meet the teams at Wilmington

The Wilmington High School football jamboree scrimmage will be held 7 p.m. Aug. 17 at Alumni Field.

The Hurricane will play Dayton Stebbins in the third and final scrimmage of the pre-season.

The game is open to the public. Admission cost is a nonperishable food item to support Your Father’s Kitchen and Sugartree Ministries.

The Wilmington High School and Wilmington Rodger O. Borror Middle School fall sports meet the teams program will begin 5:30 p.m. Aug. 17 prior to the scrimmage, according to Wilmington athletic director Troy Diels.