Lady Hurricane edges Lady Falcons on WHS courts 3-2

WILMINGTON -On the strength of solid play on the doubles courts, the Wilmington High School tennis team defeated Clinton-Massie 3-2 Tuesday in SBAAC American Division action on the WHS courts.

The win puts Wilmington at 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the American Division. Clinton-Massie is 1-1 overall and 0-1 in the division.

“It was a close match,” WHS coach Doug Cooper said. “We were able to make some adjustments and settle down in the second set on a few courts.”

Cooper noted the play of Clinton-Massie’s singles players and their ability of “keeping the ball in play for a long time. It was a good match,” Cooper said.

Massie coach Lynn Deatherage was pleased with Raelee Schulz and her play at third singles for the Lady Falcons. She stepped up her game, Deatherage said, and won with solid shot placement.

The first singles match was the longest match of the day, Deatherage said, with Hailey Clayborn of Massie topping Allie Kees of Wilmington 6-2, 6-3.

Deatherage said Claire Burns of Wilmington continued her dominant season with a win, noting “her off-season work is very evident on the courts.”

SUMMARY

Singles

• Hailey Clayborn (CM) def Allie Kees (W) 6-2, 6-3

• Claire Burns (W) def Nina Lazic (CM) 6-3, 6-1

• Raelee Schulz (CM) def Zane Bekheet (W) 6-3, 6-2

Doubles

• Emma Schroeder, Jenna Taylor (W) def Jenn Callewaert, Lindsey Amberger (CM) 6-3, 6-1

• Rachel Barker, Kristina Walt (W) def Liza Duncan, Elizabeth Mason (CM) 6-4, 6-1

