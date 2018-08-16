Blanchester golf has depth for a change

Schedule
Aug 7 SBAAC Match @Friendly Meadows 11 am
Aug 16 SBAAC Match @Snow Hill 4 pm
Aug 21 SBAAC Match @Colonial Pines 4 pm
Aug 23 Lynchburg-Clay @Elks 797 4 pm
Aug 28 SBAAC Match @Buttermilk Falls 4 pm
Aug 30 Wilmington @Snow Hill 345 pm
Sept 6 SBAAC Match @Elks 797 4 pm
Sept 11 SBAAC Match @Cedar Trace 4 pm
Sept 12 SBAAC Tournament @Eagles Nest 1030 am
Sept 17 Wilmington @Elks 797 345 pm
For the first time in several years, the Blanchester High School golf team will have some depth.
Head coach Aaron Lawson is in his ninth year, having won 243 matches.
However, the past few seasons have been rough for the Wildcats. There’s been no wiggle room with a lineup as the numbers have been limited.
This season, though, Blanchester has four freshman on the team and seven newcomers all together.
“It’s been a while since we have had double digit players,” said Lawson. “This will create a competitive atmosphere allowing everyone to elevate their game.”
Connor Cook was the lone senior on last year’s team, recording a nine-hole average of 43.
Blanchester finished seventh last season but returns three of its top four players. Senior Jacob Miller, junior Ashlin Benne and sophomore Brian Miller competed in all eight league events a year ago.
Lawson said his mostly inexperienced squad must improve around the greens to score this season.
As for the league, Georgetown and three-time National Division player of the year Lance Sininger, along with East Clinton will battle BHS for the overall championship. Lawson said.