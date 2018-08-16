Blanchester golf has depth for a change

For the first time in several years, the Blanchester High School golf team will have some depth.

Head coach Aaron Lawson is in his ninth year, having won 243 matches.

However, the past few seasons have been rough for the Wildcats. There’s been no wiggle room with a lineup as the numbers have been limited.

This season, though, Blanchester has four freshman on the team and seven newcomers all together.

“It’s been a while since we have had double digit players,” said Lawson. “This will create a competitive atmosphere allowing everyone to elevate their game.”

Connor Cook was the lone senior on last year’s team, recording a nine-hole average of 43.

Blanchester finished seventh last season but returns three of its top four players. Senior Jacob Miller, junior Ashlin Benne and sophomore Brian Miller competed in all eight league events a year ago.

Lawson said his mostly inexperienced squad must improve around the greens to score this season.

As for the league, Georgetown and three-time National Division player of the year Lance Sininger, along with East Clinton will battle BHS for the overall championship. Lawson said.

The Blanchester High School golf team, from left to right, front row, Jacob Hamm, Regan Grogg, Bryce Bandow, Brian Miller, Ashlin Benne; back row, Trenton Czaika, Jacob Miller, Logan Heitzman, Ian Heeg, Kyle Adams, head coach Aaron Lawson.