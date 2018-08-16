POY Woods leads Massie girls golfers in 2018

While Gabby Woods is clearly the top player on her team and in the SBAAC girls golf league, teams don’t make the district golf tournament on the strength of just one player.

Woods was the SBAAC Player of the Year in 2017 and has had a strong summer of junior play.

But the Lady Falcons also return a pair of second team All-SBAAC players from a year ago as coach Tim McGraw begins his third year.

“We have a great group of girls returning that qualified for districts last year and have been working hard this summer to improve their game,” said McGraw.

In the SBAAC, though, McGraw said defending champion Clermont Northeastern is a good pick to wear the league crown once again.

Massie was 24-6 a year ago and Woods won the Player of the Year honors by 17 strokes over her nearest competitor.

Mackynzi Vonderhaar and Abby Schneider were both second teamers a year ago. The lone 2017 graduate from last year’s team is Taylor Kropp, who also earned first team All-SBAAC honors.

McGraw said his team has improved around and on the greens in the pre-season but will need to get off the tee better and put “ourselves in good position to limit big numbers” in order to contend for a title.

The Clinton-Massie High School girls golf team, from left to right, Abby Schneider, Luci Payne, Mackynzi Vonderhaar, Gabby Woods, Taylor Anderson, Pearl Spurlock. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/08/web1_GLF_cmgirlsteam.jpg The Clinton-Massie High School girls golf team, from left to right, Abby Schneider, Luci Payne, Mackynzi Vonderhaar, Gabby Woods, Taylor Anderson, Pearl Spurlock. Courtesy Photo