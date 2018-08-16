EC looks to ride tourney title into 2018

After a heart-breaking runnerup finish in the SBAAC National Division girls tennis standings last season, East Clinton surprised the field by winning the team tournament title.

Fourth-year head coach Doug Stehlin said his Lady Astros are hoping to continue that momentum into the 2018 campaign.

“We had a good season last year but I know the girls are going to work hard to be able to stay just as competitive,” he said.

Stehlin said Blanchester is the team to beat as the Ladycats have a trophy case full of National Division hardware.

East Clinton lost plenty of last year’s team, including graduates Shelby Michael, Sydney Michael, Isabella Walters and Kylee Hidy.

“We have several first-year players so working on the basics” is the early-season priority, Stehlin said.

Hayley Harrell, Carlie Ellis and Sarah Ross are the trio of returning players. Harrell was a first-team All-SBAAC player in 2017.

“The girls returning are excited to get back on the court playing again and the new girls on the team are putting in the effort to learn the sport,” said Stehlin.

