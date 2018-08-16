Posted on by

EC looks to ride tourney title into 2018


After a heart-breaking runnerup finish in the SBAAC National Division girls tennis standings last season, East Clinton surprised the field by winning the team tournament title.

Fourth-year head coach Doug Stehlin said his Lady Astros are hoping to continue that momentum into the 2018 campaign.

“We had a good season last year but I know the girls are going to work hard to be able to stay just as competitive,” he said.

Stehlin said Blanchester is the team to beat as the Ladycats have a trophy case full of National Division hardware.

East Clinton lost plenty of last year’s team, including graduates Shelby Michael, Sydney Michael, Isabella Walters and Kylee Hidy.

“We have several first-year players so working on the basics” is the early-season priority, Stehlin said.

Hayley Harrell, Carlie Ellis and Sarah Ross are the trio of returning players. Harrell was a first-team All-SBAAC player in 2017.

“The girls returning are excited to get back on the court playing again and the new girls on the team are putting in the effort to learn the sport,” said Stehlin.

Schedule

Aug 16 @Clermont NE 430 pm

Aug 20 @Batavia 430 pm

Aug 21 Williamsburg @EC 430 pm

Aug 22 Blanchester @EC 430 pm

Aug 23 @Georgetown 430 pm

Aug 27 Clinton-Massie @EC 430 pm

Aug 28 @Bethel-Tate 430 pm

Aug 30 Felicity @EC 430 pm

Sept 4 @Clinton-Massie 430 pm

Sept 6 Clermont NE @EC 430 pm

Sept 10 Hillsboro @EC 430 pm

Sept 12 @Miami Trace 430 pm

Sept 13 @Blanchester 430 pm

Sept 18 Miami Trace @EC 430 pm

Sept 24 Bethel-Tate @EC 430 pm

Sept 25 @Felicity-Franklin 430 pm

Sept 27 SBAAC Tournament @WHS