Blanchester boys runnerup at Fultz Invitational meet

MONROE – The Blanchester High School boys cross country team finished second Monday at the Alex Fultz Invitational at Monroe High School.

Mt. Healthy won the meet with 60 points while the Wildcats were runnersup with 75 points. Edgewood was third and was followed by Monroe, Franklin, Fairborn, Reading, Northwest, Northridge and Hillcrest.

Individually, Tyler Holland of BHS was sixth in 19:14.3.

Sean Holland was 11th in 20:18.8, Ricky Davis 12th in 20:27.1, Brett Bandow 19th in 21:32.

The Blanchester Middle School boys and girls competed.

For the boys, Drew Wyss was 33rd in 16:47.6 and Andrew Osborn was 51st in 21:32.5.

For the girls, Emma Damewood was eighth in 16:26.2 and Carolyn Koch finished 23rd in 25:13.8.

