Wilmington HS, MS cross country at Springboro Inv.

SPRINGBORO – The Wilmington high school and middle school cross country teams ran Monday at the Springboro Invitational at Allyn Park.

The high school girls and boys teams both finished seventh in the meet. The course layout was two miles for all divisions.

This was the first competition of the season for the Lady Hurricane. The boys competed in a pre-season meet on Saturday.

The Borror Middle School girls were seventh with Sophie Huffman earning a medal with a fifth-place finish in 13:32.8. The Borror boys were 10th overall.

For the WHS girls, Sylena Baltazar was 66th in 16:02.7 and Jordan Snarr was 69th in 16:10.7. Skye Carpenter was 72nd in 16:21.2.

Shannon O’Boyle ran 76th in 16:38.2, Sophia Agee was 84th in 17:27, Izzy Coomer 107th in 18:41.1 and Libby Walker 121st in 20:06.8. There were 135 runners in the girls race.

None of the top eight WHS boys competed in this meet, coach Eileen Grosse said.

Luke Mulvey was the first Hurricane runner to cross the finish line, clocking 14:20.4 and placing 131st. Jake Martin was 140th in 14:37.2. Calvin Walls was 141st in 14:37.6.

Izaia Billingsley ran 15:38 and was 171st, Brady McKinney ran 16:28.4 and finished 190th, Adonis Peterson 16:48.1 finished 192, Brandon Walters 17:18.9 finished 196th and Tony Wilens-Mabry 17:49.7 and finished 201st.

Aside from Huffman in the middle school girls race, Kalli Abbitt was 104th in 17:01.9, Madilyn Brausch 114th in 17:20.9, Addyson Smith 130th in 17:40.2, Josie Heys 202nd in 19:48 and Taliah Billingsley 214th in 20:25.2.

For the Borror boys, Garrett Stoffer was 53rd in 13:34.6, Devon Snyder 104th in 14:42.5, Noah Geggie 107th in 14:44.2, Oliver McDermott 147th in 15:16.2, Jaden Snyder 172nd in 15:47.2, Eric Maus 220th in 16:47.3, Conner Walters 240th in 17:03.8 and Griffin Snarr 328th in 22:20.9.