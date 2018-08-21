Massie blanks New Richmond on SBAAC tennis courts

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – After the second straight day of pop-up showers, Clinton-Massie swept off the rain and then swept New Richmond 5-0 in SBAAC American Division tennis action.

The Lady Falcons are 3-1 overall and 1-1 in the division. New Richmond is 1-1 in the league with a win over Batavia.

Hailey Clayborn and Raelee Schulz are unbeaten in singles play for Massie. Kari Cragwell and Liza Duncan are 3-0 at first doubles.

Coach Lynn Deatherage said, “Shot selection is much improved on the singles courts.”

SUMMARY

Aug 21, 2018

@Clinton-Massie High School

Clinton-Massie 5 New Richmond 0

Singles

• Hailey Clayborn def Sophia Dragoo 6-1, 6-1

• Nina Lazic def Julie Harrison 6-2, 6-1

• Raelee Schulz def Karyn Manning 6-1, 6-3

Doubles

• Kari Cragwell, Liza Duncan def Ewald, Robbins 6-1, 6-1

• Jenn Callewaert, Lindsey Amberger def Marrs, Kussman 6-1, 6-2

Exhibition

• Elizabeth Mason, Kenzie Stinchcomb def Cornette, Wells 8-1