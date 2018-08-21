Murphy cards 3rd straight 36 in SBAAC play

GOSHEN – For the third straight SBAAC outing, Wilmington’s Jack Murphy had a 36.

In the SBAAC American Division outing at Deer Track Golf Course, Murphy was overall medalist with a 1-over par score on the back nine but the Hurricane finished second to Batavia in the team standings.

“We had a tough night, that is all I can really say about it,” WHS coach Phil Gilmore said.

Murphy has a 108 stroke total and is 26 strokes clear of the field in the individual honors.

“Jack, once again, played beautifully,” said Gilmore. “Despite a double bogey on his scorecard … he has an enormous lead already in player of the year standings and it will continue to grow with the golf that he has been playing.”

As a team, Wilmington was second to Batavia by 12 shots but still holds the overall lead by 20 strokes over New Richmond.

Clinton-Massie had a 227 on Tuesday with Ethan Johnson paving the way with a 53. Kaleb Hughes had a 55 for the Falcons.

Also for the Hurricane, Zane Carey shot a 50 and Brendan Powell had a 55. Carey had his first birdie of the year on the final hole of the day, Gilmore said.

SUMMARY

SBAAC American Div.

@Deer Track Golf Course

Team scores

Batavia 187 Wilmington 199 New Richmond 209 Western Brown 214 Clinton-Massie 227 Goshen 242

Individuals

Wilmington (199) Jack Murphy 36 Zane Carey 50 Brendan Powell 55 Ely Schumacher 58 Braydon Conley 58

Clinton-Massie (227) Carsyn Creager 60 Kaleb Hughes 55 Ethan Johnson 53 Clay Carroll 59 Michael Moritz 64 Colt Myers 62