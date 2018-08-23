WHS boys rally again, defeat Buccaneers 3-1

XENIA – Down again in the second half, the Wilmington High School boys soccer team rallied Thursday for a 3-1 win over Xenia in non-league action.

“For the second time this week, we came back from a deficit in the second half to win,” WHS coach Imad El-Macharrafie said. “We continue to be a second half team but look to start stronger in our match Saturday at Washington Court House.”

Collin Webber had five saves in net for the Hurricane to earn the victory.

The Hurricane coach said Josh Vaughan and Graham Vilvens “controlled the field in the second half and as a result we dominated possession helping to set up the three goals.”

Wilmington goals were by Vaughan, Matt Butcher and Brad Vilvens.

El-Macharrafie noted the “courageous play” from outside defender Avery Bradshaw who played with an injury.