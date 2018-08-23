Blanchester hangs 4-1 loss on Wilmington

WILMINGTON – With a strong night at the net, the Blanchester volleyball team defeated Wilmington 25-18, 25-19, 18-25, 25-8 in a non-league match at Fred Summers Court.

The victory is the second of the season for BHS, now 2-0. Wilmington is 1-2.

“Wilmington has really improved since we seen them last,” BHS coach Jenna Weisflock said. “They really add more competition to our league.”

Morgan Oberle had 12 kills and seven blocks at the net while Caili Baumann had eight kills and three blocks.

“Congrats to Blanchester, who is a very well-coached team,” WHS coach Jenna Persinger said. “(They have) aggressive servers and we couldn’t stop their middles.”

Wilmington ended what is believed to be a 52-match losing streak with a win on Wednesday night.

“Started out with very low energy coming into our third match of the week,” Persinger said. “I was afraid this may happen coming off last night’s win. I was proud of the way our girls responded to adversity and rose to the challenge to win the third set after getting down 2-0.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t have enough gas left in the tank to carry the momentum forward. Something to be learned from every match.”

For Blanchester, Madison Creager finished with 14 points while Oberle added 14 points and 15 perfect passes. Kassidy Abney had eight points, four perfect passes and a kill. Ally Davis had 11 points, five perfect passes and seven kills. Kelli Hoffman finished with 11 points.

“The girls struggled to get in rhythm with each other,” Weisflock said. “However, they worked through it and fought hard for the win.

“Holly Scott really played a tough game. She never stops on the court and never gives up. She finished the night with 12 points and 23 assists.”