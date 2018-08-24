Posted on by

Blan JV volleyball drops two on the road


The Blanchester High School junior varsity volleyball team dropped two road matches this week to open the season.

On Thursday, Blanchester was defeated by Wilmington 25-4, 25-13.

Rianna Mueller had a point, a dig and six assists. Shilynn Massey recorded two points, an ace and five digs. Madison Wells had four points and Taylor Combs had two kills and a block. Brooklyn Bockstiegel had an assist and a block while Taylynn Barr had a point and a dig.

On Tuesday, Blanchester lost at Batavia 6-25, 12-25.

Combs had two points and two kills. Wells finished with three points and two digs. Massey posted two points and four digs while Mueller chipped in with a point and two digs.