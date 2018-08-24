Week 1: Valley View 50, Wilmington 26

The News Journal’s Friday Night Lights page will be published in Tuesday’s edition. Friday Night Lights is full of photos from all the county games featuring Wilmington, Clinton-Massie, East Clinton and Blanchester.

WILMINGTON – The Valley View Spartans high-powered offense rolled into Wilmington’s Alumni Field Friday night in the 2018 season opener and racked up 455 yards in total offense en route to a 50-26 victory.

Valley View won last year’s game 52-31, scoring 21 points in the final period to pull away.

This one had less drama in the final score.

Valley View collected 455 yards on 55 plays and recorded 25 first downs, while the Hurricane had 258 total yards on 52 plays. The Hurricane collected 19 first downs in the contest.

It was a very competitive game early-on, as the Spartans clung to a 15-13 first quarter lead. But Valley View outscored the Hurricane 21-6 in the second quarter, taking a 36-19 lead into the lockerroom at halftime.

Valley View extended its lead with a time consuming drive in the third quarter, resulting in a 17-yard run by Troy Coulter in the final minute of the quarter. That pushed the lead to 43-19 with a quarter to play.

Wilmington had its moments of brilliance early in the contest, capitalizing on a daring fake punt as quarterback Brady Evans hooked up with Grant Mayer on a touchdown scoring play over the middle for 38 yards, slicing Valley View’s early lead to just 8-6 with 5:08 remaining in the opening quarter.

Spartan quarterback Cade Cradlebuagh engineered a total of eight touchdown drives for the Spartans. He scored three rushing touchdowns – 39 yards, 4 yards and 16 yards on the night.

For the Hurricane, Evans also hooked up with Chris Custis on a 30-yard touchdown strike in the second period.

In the final period, Evans passed to Cam Coomer on a six-yard scoring play with just under 6:00 to play in regulation.

The Hurricane will be hosting Miami Trace in week 2 Friday night. Miami Trace defeated Circleville in the Panthers season opener Friday night.

SUMMARY

Aug 24, 2018

@Alumni Field

Valley View 50, Wilmington 26

VV 15-21-07-07…..50

W 13-06-00-07…..26

By Bill Liermann WNJ Sports Writer

Bill Liermann covers college and high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @lierjet.

