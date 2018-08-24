Week 1: Clinton-Massie 77, East Clinton 7

LEES CREEK – Clinton-Massie’s 2018 campaign came in with a Lamb, and a 77-7 victory at cross-county rival East Clinton Friday.

Brendan Lamb skewered the Astros for 92 yards on eight carries, and hit paydirt three times in the first half of his Clinton-Massie debut. He did not play in the second half.

Lamb scored on Clinton-Massie’s second play of the game and on consecutive possessions in the second quarter. Nathan Allgeyer set up Lamb’s first score with an interception on East Clinton’s first play of the game.

Daulton Wolfe, Tyler Beam, Griffin Laake, Jake Vaughan, Robby Frederick, Devon Noble, Cayden Clutter and Colton Doyle logged CM’s other scores Friday.

Another Allgeyer pick set up Beam’s score. A blocked punt set up the touchdown pass from Corey Stulz to Laake. Noble housed the second half kickoff. Vaughan also had an interception, which also set up Clutter’s touchdown.

The Falcons have opened the last 14 seasons with a win.

East Clinton’s lone score came on a 10-yard pass from Gunner Neanover to Tristan Burkitt early in the second quarter. Landon Runyon snatched a ricochet off a teammate near midfield and sprinted to the Massie 10 on the first play of the second quarter to set up the score.

SUMMARY

Aug 25 2018

@East Clinton High School

Clinton-Massie 77 East Clinton 7

CM 35-21-14-07…..77

EC 00-07-00-00…..7

First quarter

CM-Lamb 13 yard run (Avey PAT) 11:19

CM-Wolfe 18 yard run (Avey PAT) 9:04

CM-Beam 5 yard run (Avey PAT) 6:20

CM-Laake 20 yard pass from Stulz (Avey PAT) 5:02

CM-Vaughan 22 yard run (Avey PAT) 0:59

Second quarter

EC-Burkitt 10 yard pass from Neanover (Arellano PAT) 10:35

CM-Lamb 8 yard run (Avey PAT)

CM-Lamb 10 yard run (Avey PAT) 5:49

CM-Frederick 4 yard run (Avey PAT) 1:23

Third quarter

CM-Noble 85 yard kickoff return (Avey PAT) 11:46

CM-Clutter 4 yard run (Avey PAT) 8:45

Fourth quarter

CM-Doyle 3 yard run (Avey PAT) 8:00

Team statistics

Clinton-Massie: First downs 32; 562 yards (43-519 rush; 3-3-0, 43 yards passing); Penalties 9-105; Fumbles/Lost 1-0

East Clinton: First downs 4; 86 yards (12-(-9) rushing; 8-24-4, 95 yards passing); Penalties 3-15; Fumbles/Lost 0-0

Individual statistics

Rushing: CM-Beam 6-108; Lamb 8-92; Clutter 4-66; Stulz 4-61; Frederick 5-55; Vaughan 5-49; Wolfe 4-49; Doyle 6-32; Noble 1-7. EC-Dotson 1-20; Fisher 3-0; Wedding 7-(-11); Neanover 2-(-18)

Passing: CM-Stulz 3-3-0, 43 yards, 1 TD; EC-Neanover 8-24-4, 95 yards, 1 TD

Receiving: CM-Laake 1-20, Lamb 1-12, Myers 1-11; EC-Runyon 2-69, Burkitt 1-10, Smith 3-8, Singleton 1-7, Dotson 1-1

Tackles: CM-Speaks 3.5, May 2.5, Vanhoose 2.5, Muterspaw 2.5, Trampler 2 Beam 1.5, Sheeley 1.5 Doyle 1.5, Vaughan 1, Allgeyer 1, Green 1, Branham 1, Noble 1, Kincer 1, Hermanns 1, Myers 0.5; EC-Burkitt 4, Wilson 3, Smith 2, Dotson 1, Rolfe 1, Stewart 1, Garrison 1, Elzey 1, Hansford 1, Runyon 1, Kingery 1, Fisher 1

By Shawn Robinson WNJ Sports Writer

Shawn Robinson covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @twinzdad01.

