Burns, DeSales win at Wilmington Invitational tennis tourney

WILMINGTON – Claire Burns won the second singles title and the Wilmington High School tennis team finished as runnersup Sunday in the Wilmington Invitational tennis tournament.

The tournament was suspended Saturday because of inclement weather. It resumed Sunday and finished with Columbus St. Francis DeSales winning the overall team title.

DeSales was a fill-in following one team dropping out.

“When a team pulled out at the last minute, and we’d recently been rained out against DeSales, I’m glad it worked out,” WHS coach Doug Cooper said.

Wilmington finished with 30 points while Kings had 29 and Washington 28.

“DeSales took us out of our comfort zone,” said Cooper. “They are good players who can frustrate you on the court. Coming in at 6-1, we needed a little resistance. We need to adapt to pressure situations. We are continuing to learn how to win when it isn’t easy.”

Burns won three matches en route to the second singles bracket championship.

“Claire is playing with a lot of confidence right now,” Cooper said.

SUMMARY

Aug 25-26 2018

Wilmington Invitational

@Wilmington High School

Team scores

DeSales 40 Wilmington 30 Kings 29 Washington 28 Lebanon 25 Miami Trace 9 Little Miami 8 West Clermont 1

Individual brackets

1 Singles

• Allie Kees was def by Hosslein (DeSales) 8-2; def Oliver (Leb) 8-4; def Pursell (MT) forfeit. Finished fifth

• Hosslein of DeSales was bracket champion

2 Singles

• Claire Burns def Noyes (LM) 8-0; def Arbona (DeSales) 6-, 6-0; def Gostel (K) 6-1, 6-2. Finished first.

• Claire Burns of Wilmington was the bracket champion

3 Singles

• Rachel Barker def Adois (LM) 8-6; was def by Leithauser (DeSales) 2-6, 0-6; was def by Bowers (Leb) 3-6, 2-6. Finished third.

• Foose of Washington was the bracket champion

1 Doubles

• Emma Schroeder, Jenna Taylor def Thalheimer, Kendle (WC) 8-2; def Osborne, Semblie (Leb) 6-0, 6-2; were def by Murphy, Ballard (DeSales) 2-6, 3-6. Finished second.

• Ballard, Murphy of DeSales were bracket champions

2 Doubles

• Kristina Walt, Zane Bekheet def Wisecup, Hogsett (MT) 8-3; were def by Wilcox, Draminsai (DeSales) 2-6, 2-6; were def by Manwalirs, Chin (Leb) 4-6, 4-6. Finished fourth.

• Wilcox, Draminsai of DeSales were bracket champions

Claire Burns of Wilmington was the second singles champion in the Wilmington Invitational tennis tournament. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/08/web1_TEN_wilburns1-1.jpg Claire Burns of Wilmington was the second singles champion in the Wilmington Invitational tennis tournament. Mark Huber | News Journal File