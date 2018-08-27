Massie tennis blanks East Clinton 5-0

LEES CREEK – The Clinton-Massie girls tennis team defeated East Clinton 5-0 in hot, humid conditions Monday afternoon in a non-league match.

The singles matches decided the outcome of the match so the doubles matches were played as 8-game prosets, CM coach Lynn Deatherage said.

Hailey Clayborn improved to 6-0 on the year with a first singles win. The pairing of Jenn Callewaert and Lindsey Amberger are now 5-1 on the year following their win.

Raelee Schulz is 4-1 this season while the doubles team of Kari Cragwall and Liza Duncan also stand 4-1.

SUMMARY

Aug 27 2018

@East Clinton High School

Clinton-Massie 5 East Clinton 0

Singles

• Hailey Clayborn def Haley Harrell 6-0, 6-0

• Nina Lazic def Paige Harrell 6-0, 6-0

• Raelee Schulz def Erin Kratzer 6-1, 6-2

Doubles

• Kari Cragwall, Liza Duncan def Carlie Ellis, Sarah Ross 8-2

• Jenn Callewaert, Lindsey Amberger def Melina Noble, Alexia Garen 8-0