Lady ‘Cane outlasts Lady Wildcats for 2nd win

FRANKLIN – In a close, hard-fought battle for three sets, the Wilmington High School volleyball team defeated Franklin 25-15, 25-19, 25-23 Monday night in a non-league match.

“The girls are finally getting into a rhythm with each other and working together,” said WHS first-year coach Jenna Persinger.

The junior varsity Lady Hurricane came up short 2-1 by scores of 19-25, 25-22, 22-25.

In the varsity match, Persinger said the Lady Hurricane had a “consistent” night serving. She noted the play of libero Harlie Bickett as well as the play at the net of Ti Harris.

“Great defensive night by (Bickett) and Ti had a great night at the net,” Persinger said.

The two wins matches the win total for the 2015 season. WHS did not win a match in 2016 or 2017.