SBAAC National boys golf incomplete

GEORGETOWN – The SBAAC National Division boys golf matchup was held Tuesday at Buttermilk Falls Golf Club.

Scores are not complete. East Clinton arrived late and went off approximately 45 minutes after the other teams in the league. The Astros scores were not posted at presstime.

Among the scores that were posted, Blanchester’s Brian Miller had a 48.

Lance Sininger of Georgetown had the low score among the early players with a 39.

SUMMARY

Aug 28, 2018

SBAAC National Division

@Buttermilk Falls Golf Club

Team scores

Georgetown 177 Felicity 201 Clermont Northeastern 209 Blanchester 219 Bethel-Tate 229

Individuals

Blanchester (219) Jacob Miller 54 Brian Miller 48 Ashlin Benne 62 Logan Heitzman 55 Jacob Hamm 65 Bryce Bandow 67

Bethel-Tate (229) Tony Cecil 60 Isaac White 60 Grifin Reinert 50 Dallas Kaylor 59 Dylan Fultz 62 Nathan Keller 66

Clermont NE (209) Foster Kuntz 43 Joey Putman 65 Jake Ansteatt 52 Noah Hoeppner 58 Josh Smith 69 Cooper Woolery 52

Felicity (201) Nathan Peace 45 Reilly Pinger 43 Devin Cummins 57 Sam Clark 56 Jared Hamilton 65

Georgetown (177) Lance Sininger 39 Kyle Cornette 53 Kaden Mountain 45 Carson Ralston 49 Austin Miranda 44 Aaron Teagarden 57