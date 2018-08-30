Murphy’s ace paces ‘Cane over ‘Cats

GREEN TOWNSHIP – Jack Murphy had a hole-in-one Thursday in Wilmington’s win over Blanchester in non-league boys golf action at Snow Hill Country Club.

The Hurricane had a 207 team total while the Wildcats came in with 222.

Murphy’s ace came on the 125-yard par 3 No. 6 hole.

“It took one hop and (went) in,” WHS coach Phil Gilmore said. “It was so coll to see that, especially since he wasn’t feeling up to par.”

Murphy finished as match medalist with an even par 35.

Zane Carey had 54 and Ely Schumacher carded a 57 for WHS. Brendan Powell had a 61. Braydon Conley played but did not score for the Hurricane.

For Blanchester, Jacob Miller led the way with a 53 while Brian Miller came in with a 54 and Ashlin Benne had 55. Logan Heitzman had a 60. Trenton Czaika and Jacob Hamm played and did not score the Wildcats.