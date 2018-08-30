Lady Falcons breeze to 5-0 win over Lady Bulldogs

BATAVIA – Clinton-Massie had an easy time Thursday in a 5-0 win over Batavia in SBAAC American Division tennis in Clermont County.

Hailey Clayborn improved to 8-0 overall and 4-0 in American Division matches with a straight set win at first singles Raelee Schulz is 6-1 on the year.

“It was good to see the singles players taking more chances to control game pace and claim points,” CM coach Lynn Deatherage said.

Both doubles teams were victorious and have just one defeat on the season. Kari Cragwall and Liza Duncan are 5-1 while Lindsey Amberger and Jenn Callewaert are 7-1 on the season.

Massie is 6-2 overall and 2-2 in the American Division.

The

SUMMARY

Aug 30 2018

@Batavia High School

Clinton-Massie 5 Batavia 0

Singles

• Hailey Clayborn def Megan Wallace 6-0, 6-0

• Nina Lazic def Elise Neal 6-0, 6-3

• Raelee Schulz def Holly Smith 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

• Kari Cragwall, Liza Duncan def Mia Wright, Helan Shelton 6-4, 6-0

• Jenn Callewaert, Lindsey Amberger def Kennedy William, Alex Spitzmueller 6-0, 6-0

Exhibition

• Elizabeth Mason, Kenzie Stinchcomb were def by Wright, Shelton 2-8