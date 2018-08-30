EC stumbles at CNE in National Division battle

OWENSVILLE – In a hard-fought match, the East Clinton volleyball team was defeated by Clermont Northeastern Thursday 18-25, 22-25, 20-25 in SBAAC National Division action.

“Obviously we wanted a win but there were a lot of positive things about this game,” EC coach Sarah Sodini said. “The girls played much better together, they hit hard and we served better. It’s starting to click.”

Megan Stewart had a block and Emma Malone had 17 digs for the Lady Astros. Kenzie Campbell finished with three aces, seven kills and 13 digs. Kiya Byrd had two aces, a kill and two digs.

Lacey Peterman contributed three aces, two kills, seven assists and four digs. Kait Durbin had an ace, nine kills and five digs. Myah Jones had four aces, two kills, 10 assists and a dig while Rhylee Luttrell chipped in with a kill and nine digs.