Housh late PK lifts Lady Hurricane to 1-0 win

WILMINGTON – Autumn Housh converted a penalty kick in the 72nd minute and Karlie Morgan was in goal for the shutout as Wilmington defeated Landmark Christian 1-0 Thursday in non-league soccer action at Alumni Field.

“The girls played a great team game,” WHS coach Alex Rhinehart said. “I think this was the first game where everything clicked.”

Rhinehart said Jenna Victor played hard in the midfield and drew the penalty in the box that led to Housh’s goal. The coach noted Housh “stepped up and buried an excellent PK in the back of the net.”

The Wilmington coach said the 1-0 battle was an top-notch match.

“Congrats to the girls from Landmark Christian,” he said. “They played hard the whole game and challenged our defense but Sophie Burt, Karlie Morgan and the rest of four defense were up to the task.”