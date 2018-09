The East Clinton junior varsity volleyball team defeated Clermont Northeastern 25-13, 25-13 Thursday night.

Jericka Boggs had four aces and four kills for the Lady Astros.

Katrina Bowman had three aces and three kills while Gracie Evanshine posted an ace, four kills and a dig. Gracie Boggs finished with four kills and a block at the net.

Alexis Rolfe chipped in with three aces and two digs. Lauren Hadley had two aces and two kills. Mckenzie Pence recorded an ace, three kills and a dig.