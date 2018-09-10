Lady Hurricane soccer ties Indians 3-3

HILLSBORO – The Wilmington High School girls soccer team played to a 3-3 tie Saturday at Hillsboro.

“The game was a muddy mess,” WHS coach Alex Rhinehart said. “It had rained for several days leading up to the game and poured for almost the entirety of the game. The girls handled the elements pretty well. We had to adapt how we play to overcome the elements and the girls responded well.”

Hillsboro led 1-0 on a goal by Lexie Shepard in the ninth minute. The Lady Hurricane stormed back with three straight goals – Autuman Housh in the 43rd minute, Michelle Huffman in the 51st minute and Housh again in the 57th minute.

Rhinehart said Huffman narrowly missed a second goal later in the match when her chip shot hit the crossbar.

Callan Myers in the 59th minute and Emily Hawk in the 65th minute tied the match for the Lady Indians.