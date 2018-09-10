Vilvens, Webber lead Hurricane to 6-0 win

WILMINGTON – Graham Vilvens scored a hat trick and Collin Webber recorded the shutout Saturday in Wilmington’s 6-0 win over Hillsboro in non-league boys soccer action at a rainy Alumni Field.

“The boys weren’t distracted by the steady rain and cool temperatures, and kept Hillsboro under relentless pressure all day,” WHS coach Imad El-Macharrafie said.

Vilvens tallied the first three goals for the Hurricane, with Jacob Romer picking up the assist on each score. In each case, El-Macharrafie noted, Romer served the corner kick and Vilvens headed the ball into the goal.

Up 3-0, WHS added a penalty kick goal by Brady Vilvens, who then assisted on Eli Hicks’ goal that pushed the lead to 5-0.

Josh Vaughan rounded out the scoring for Wilmington.

Webber made eight saves in goal for WHS, who is now 5-2 on the year.

Garrett Neff led the WHS defensive effort, keeping Hillsboro’s offense to only a “few good looks on goal,” the WHS coach said.