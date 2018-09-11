Bethel-Tate takes down Ladycats in 3

BLANCHESTER – Unable to win the close sets, the Blanchester volleyball team was defeated by Bethel-Tate 24-26, 25-12, 23-25 Tuesday in SBAAC National Division action.

The Ladycats were led by Morgan Oberle who had 15 points, including seven aces. She also had six perfect passes and nine kills.

Holly Scott had 14 points, three aces and 16 assists. Maddison Creager finished with six points and Kassidy Abney had three perfect passes and six points. Ally Davis chipped in with six points, two perfect passes and three kills. Kelli Hoffman had three points and one perfect pass.